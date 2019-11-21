|
|
Hazel Pauline "Polly" Carlson, 95, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 19, 2019, at River Hills in Keokuk.
Hazel was born Nov. 16, 1924, in Pike County, Mo., to James Henry and Mary Melvina Boston Dunlap.
She was united in marriage with Harold Carlson. He preceded her in death in 1977.
Hazel lived in the Keokuk area the majority of her life. She was employed with Huiskamp Shoe Manufacturing. Hazel was of the Methodist faith.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and brother.
Graveside services for Hazel will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Keokuk National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019