Helen Ann Lowenberg, 92, of Fort Madison, formerly of Donnellson, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
She was born Nov. 14, 1927, in Keokuk, the daughter of Philip J. and Viola Fischer Weirather.
Helen graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1946.
On Jan. 8, 1966, she was united in marriage with Gary Lowenberg. He preceded her on death on July 2, 2018.
Helen had been employed through the years at Sheaffer Pen and Chevron Chemical, both in Fort Madison, and at Linquist Brothers in Keokuk.
She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fort Madison, and St. Boniface Catholic Church in Farmington.
Helen is survived by her son, Jeffery Lowenberg, of Fort Madison; one sister, Mary Ann Weirather of Keokuk; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Harry Weirather and Bill Weirather.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk, with the Rev. David Brownfield, Ph.D., officiating. As a precautionary measure, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date, due to COVID-19. A procession line will leave Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk at 10:45 a.m. Friday to go to the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Boniface Catholic Church or the Donnellson Library.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020