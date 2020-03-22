Home

Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Helen Jacob Mullins


1926 - 2020
Helen Jacob Mullins Obituary
Helen Jacob Mullins, 94, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 9:18 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Hickory Grove Apartments.

Helen was born March 18, 1926, the daughter of Edwin and Pauline (Scott) Curtis, in LaHarpe, Ill.

She graduated from LaHarpe High School in 1944 and went on to attend Gem City Business College in Quincy.

On June 29, 1946 Helen was united in marriage with Richard Jacob at her family home in rural LaHarpe. He preceded her in death in 1972. On Aug. 24, 1985, she was united in marriage with Leon Mullins at Burnside Christian Church. He preceded her in death in 1987.

After business college, Helen worked as a secretary for an attorney in Burlington, and later as the secretary for LaHarpe High School. After staying home and raising her family, she began a new career as a medical records transcriptionist for Memorial Hospital in Carthage, where she worked for 13 years. She was a member of Burnside Christian Church and had been attending First Christian Church in Carthage for many years. Helen enjoyed reading and just recently completed reading the entire Bible. She enjoyed her coffee group, but especially enjoyed watching and caring for her grandchildren over the years.

Helen is survived by four children, Don (Linda) Jacob of Burnside, Ill., Mary Ann (Roger) Long of Quincy, Daryl Jacob of Carthage, and Terry (Andrew) Redenius of Carthage; a step-daughter, Debra (Alan) Holder of Freeport, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Phil) Neally, Doug (Michelle) Jacob, Kim (Kevin) Deitrich, Brian (Alyssa) Jacob, Mark (Allison) Jacob, Dan (Dea) Jacob, Shea (Samantha) Redenius and Erin (Cody) Holst; step-grandchildren, Kathy (Roger) Brierton, Karen (Greg) Todd, Debra (Harlan) Maynard, and Scott and Larry Marshall; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Richard Jacob and Leon Mullins; sister, Margaret Glash Kirtley; daughter-in-law, Elaine Jacob; step-son, Larry Mullins; and two step-granddaughters, Deanne Howe and Brenda Balmer.

A private service will be held. Memorials may be directed to Food for Thoughts of Hancock County or H.U.G.S.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
