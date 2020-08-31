Helen LeMaire, 98, of Carthage, Ill., died at 10:04 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Hospital, Keokuk.



She was born Oct. 9, 1921, in rural Atanta, Ill., the daughter of Oscar Dale and Nola Margaret (Armstrong) Kelly.



On Sept. 14, 1946, she married Leon Albert LeMaire Sr. in the rectory of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage.



She went to San Jose grade and high school, graduating in 1939. She then attended Western Illinois State Teacher's College, graduating in 1942. She received her master's at WIU in 1970. She taught in Adams, Christian, and Hancock County schools. She retired from teaching in 1981.



She was a member of the Basco Methodist Church, Eastern Star and American Farm Bureau Women's Committee. She was a Cub Scout leader and assisted the local 4-H club. She loved reading, sewing, beading, cooking, baking, playing cards, and traveling.



Survivors include two sons, Albert Leon LeMaire Jr. and his wife Diana, and Louis LeMaire and his wife Diane, all of Basco, Ill.; five grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) LeMaire of Basco, Christopher (Teena) LeMaire of Basco, Amy LeMaire (Adam Disseler) of Quincy, Ill., Darcy (Christopher) Buckert of Quincy, and Julie LeMaire (Jesse Kapelusch) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; six great-grandchildren, Alisza, Colin, Jerick, Cadee and Broxton LeMaire, and Rhett Buckert; and her sister, Dorothy Swirmicky of Peoria, Ill.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon LeMaire Sr.; her parents; and three sisters.



Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in South Cemetery near Basco.



Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.



Memorials may be directed to the South Cemetery or Basco Community Center.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangments.

