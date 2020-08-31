1/1
Helen LeMaire
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen LeMaire, 98, of Carthage, Ill., died at 10:04 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Hospital, Keokuk.

She was born Oct. 9, 1921, in rural Atanta, Ill., the daughter of Oscar Dale and Nola Margaret (Armstrong) Kelly.

On Sept. 14, 1946, she married Leon Albert LeMaire Sr. in the rectory of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage.

She went to San Jose grade and high school, graduating in 1939. She then attended Western Illinois State Teacher's College, graduating in 1942. She received her master's at WIU in 1970. She taught in Adams, Christian, and Hancock County schools. She retired from teaching in 1981.

She was a member of the Basco Methodist Church, Eastern Star and American Farm Bureau Women's Committee. She was a Cub Scout leader and assisted the local 4-H club. She loved reading, sewing, beading, cooking, baking, playing cards, and traveling.

Survivors include two sons, Albert Leon LeMaire Jr. and his wife Diana, and Louis LeMaire and his wife Diane, all of Basco, Ill.; five grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) LeMaire of Basco, Christopher (Teena) LeMaire of Basco, Amy LeMaire (Adam Disseler) of Quincy, Ill., Darcy (Christopher) Buckert of Quincy, and Julie LeMaire (Jesse Kapelusch) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; six great-grandchildren, Alisza, Colin, Jerick, Cadee and Broxton LeMaire, and Rhett Buckert; and her sister, Dorothy Swirmicky of Peoria, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon LeMaire Sr.; her parents; and three sisters.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in South Cemetery near Basco.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.

Memorials may be directed to the South Cemetery or Basco Community Center.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangments.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved