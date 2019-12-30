Home

Helen Leona Bluder


1917 - 2019
Helen Leona Bluder Obituary
Helen Leona Bruder, 102, of St. Paul, Minn., passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Alton Memory Care in St. Paul, Minn.

She was born on April 9, 1917 in Adams County, Ill., to Valey & Inez Conover Brickman. She married Gerald McCormick on August 8, 1942 in St. Louis, Mo. He preceded her in death in September of 1945. She then married Carrel Bruder on December 28, 1948 in Warsaw, Ill. He preceded her in death on January 19, 1999.

She graduated from Culver Stockton College in 1939 and was a teacher with 27 years of service. She was a member of the National Education Association, Illinois Retired Teachers Association & Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Helen is survived by: 1-daughter: Barbara (Roger) Rogotzke of Sleepy Eye, Minn.; 2-sons: Dr Gerald Kent (Holde) McCormick of Munich, Germany & John (Lynne) Bruder of Pine River, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and 1 sister: Dorothy Neil of Quincy, Ill. and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, both husbands and 1-daughter & son in law: Karen & Bob Bonta of Fort Madison.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, just prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m. at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. John Simpson officiating.

Burial will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw, Ill. A memorial has been established for Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Online condolences to Helen's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
