Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bruder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Leona Bruder


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Leona Bruder Obituary
Helen Leona Bruder, 102, of St. Paul, Minn., passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Alton Memory Care in St. Paul.

She was born April 9, 1917, in Adams County, Ill., to Valey and Inez Conover Brickman.

She married Gerald McCormick on Aug. 8, 1942, in St. Louis. He preceded her in death in September of 1945. She then married Carrel Bruder on Dec. 28, 1948, in Warsaw, Ill. He preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 1999.

She graduated from Culver Stockton College in 1939 and was a teacher with 27 years of service. She was a member of the National Education Association, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Helen is survived by one daughter, Barbara (Roger) Rogotzke of Sleepy Eye, Minn.; two sons, Dr Gerald Kent (Holde) McCormick of Munich, Germany, and John (Lynne) Bruder of Pine River, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Neil of Quincy, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and one daughter and son in law, Karen and Bob Bonta of Fort Madison.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, just prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m., at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Rev. John Simpson officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw.

A memorial has been established for Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Online condolences to Helen's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -