Helen Leona Bruder, 102, of St. Paul, Minn., passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Alton Memory Care in St. Paul.
She was born April 9, 1917, in Adams County, Ill., to Valey and Inez Conover Brickman.
She married Gerald McCormick on Aug. 8, 1942, in St. Louis. He preceded her in death in September of 1945. She then married Carrel Bruder on Dec. 28, 1948, in Warsaw, Ill. He preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 1999.
She graduated from Culver Stockton College in 1939 and was a teacher with 27 years of service. She was a member of the National Education Association, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
Helen is survived by one daughter, Barbara (Roger) Rogotzke of Sleepy Eye, Minn.; two sons, Dr Gerald Kent (Holde) McCormick of Munich, Germany, and John (Lynne) Bruder of Pine River, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Neil of Quincy, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and one daughter and son in law, Karen and Bob Bonta of Fort Madison.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, just prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m., at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Rev. John Simpson officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw.
A memorial has been established for Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
Online condolences to Helen's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019