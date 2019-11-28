|
|
Helen M. Turtle, 98, of Keokuk, passed peacefully into her heavenly home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.
She was born Oct. 17, 1921, in Keokuk, the daughter of Albert and Louise Johnson Carlson.
On Sept. 26, 1942, she was united in marriage with Harold R. Turtle in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2018.
Helen graduated from Keokuk High School.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Keokuk.
She had been employed by Foote Mineral in the office for many years, until her retirement.
In her early years, Helen enjoyed camping and picnics and loved fishing, catching her last fish when she was 97 years old. She loved playing rack rummy for hours on end, which kept her mind sharp. Helen was a gardener with a green thumb and loved to spend time in her garden. She enjoyed quilting and created beautiful quilts for her church, through the years, and also for her children and grandchildren to enjoy. She lit up whenever the grandchildren were around. Her scalloped potatoes were special and the grandkids said they had to go to grandmas to get good mashed potatoes.
She is survived by one daughter, Joan Heckenberg (Art) of Burlington; one son Richard "Dick" Turtle of St. Louis; five grandchildren, Diana Krueger (Dan) of Keokuk, Rob Kelly (Brandi) of Keokuk, Kristy Kelly of Stronghurst, Ill., Karyn Nunn (Jeff) of St. Louis, and Kathy Turtle of Kansas City, Mo; five great-grandchildren, Kelly Peavy (Anthony) of Albuquerque, N.M., Kolton Krueger and Brittney Kelly, both of Keokuk, and Addie and Cora Nunn, both of St. Louis; three step-grandchildren, Brian Granaman (Nancy) of North Liberty, Iowa, Mark Heckenberg (Leslie) of Stockport, Iowa, and Stacy Heckenberg of Burlington; seven step-great-grandchildren, Ryan Granaman (Melissa), Riley Granaman, Jory Heckenberg (Stefanie), Jansen and Jonah Heckenberg, and Stoan and Adie Heckenberg; three step-great-great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ethan Granaman, and Kasen Heckenberg; one sister-in-law, Doris Carlson of Keokuk; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Pat Turtle; one son-in-law, Art Heckenberg; one step-grandson, Mike Heckenberg; two sisters-in-law, Anna Louise (Lloyd) Apple and Gertrude Yablonski (Adam); seven brothers, Verl, Harold (Mildred), Ralph (Inez), Vernon (Mildred), Chester (Mary), Donald (Lucille), and Jim Carlson; and two brothers, Howard Turtle (Ethel) and Floyd Turtle (Philomene).
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the Rev. Rodney Underwood officiating. Burial will be in Keokuk National Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019