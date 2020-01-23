Home

DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
Helen Picton


1928 - 2020
Helen Picton Obituary
Helen Picton, 91, of Keokuk, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020, at Mississippi Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Helen was born Nov. 10, 1928, in Memphis, Mo., to John R. and Della Mae (Reno) Stice.

She was united in marriage with Garold Picton on March 24, 1950, in Jefferson City, Mo. He preceded her in death in January of 1988.

Helen lived in Keokuk all of her adult life. She was employed at Sheller Globe Co. in Keokuk for 24 years as a factory laborer.

Helen is survived by four children, sons Craig Picton (Carol) of Keokuk, and Mark Picton (Nancy) of Sellersville, Pa., and daughters Diana Lynn Picton of Keokuk, and Pamela White of Keokuk; one sister, Barbara Houston of Colorado; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three brothers; four sisters; one son; and two step-sons and their wives.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk. Services will follow at 10 a.m. Helen will be laid to rest with Garold at Keokuk National Cemetery.

Memorials in honor of Helen may be made to Keokuk Animal Services on Carbide Lane.

Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
