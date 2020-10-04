1/1
Hilda K. (Meierotto) Krogmeier
1929 - 2020
Hilda K. Krogmeier, 90, of Fort Madison, passed away at 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1929, in Houghton, to Joseph and Eleanor Merschman Meierotto.

She married Joseph M. Krogmeier on April 25, 1950 in Houghton. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2010.

She was a homemaker and also worked at the former Breck & Chevron Companies. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Altar & Rosary Society. She enjoyed traveling, entertaining, playing cards and going to her coffee club.

Hilda is survived by her brother, Joseph Meierotto of West Point, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Michael, four infant brothers and one sister.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating.

A memorial has been established for Holy Family Parish. Online condolences to Hilda's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
