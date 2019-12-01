|
Hillis Edward Kerr, 87, of Farmington, passed away at 12:16 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Farmington.
A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Farmington, with the Rev. Nancy St. Clair and David Drummond officiating.
Following the service, his body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.
A private interment service will be held in Primrose Cemetery at a later date.
