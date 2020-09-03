1/1
Icy Cathern Huston
1932 - 2020
Icy Cathern Huston, 87, of Kahoka, Mo., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Mo.

Cathern was born Sept. 6, 1932, at Spickard, Mo., a daughter of Claude G. and Nora Turner Dean.

She was united in marriage with John W. Huston on June 9, 1951, in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2016.

Survivors include five children, Nora Martin (Gerald Ewart) of Kahoka, Beth (Gail) Hopkins of Kahoka, Terry (Lisa) Huston of Kahoka, David (Kris) Huston of Kahoka, and Vickie (Doug) Matlick of Keokuk; 25 grandchildren, Joey (Amanda) Huston of West Point, Bryan (Mary) Londrie of Kahoka, Nickie (Brian) Ball of Kahoka, Sherrie Cassidy of Argyle, Hope (Mike) Banes of Kahoka, Jessica (Cory) Feilen of Kahoka, Charity (Josh) Heusal of Burlington, Jeremiah Martin of Kahoka, Garret (Christy) Ewart of Kahoka, Amanda (Daniel) Ewart of Kahoka, Debbie Ewart of Kahoka, Mary (Mike) Salyers of Keokuk, Wade Huston of Kahoka, Jonathan Huston of Alexandria, Mo., Kala Jones of Kahoka, Timothy Huston (Whitley Spurgeon) of Kahoka, Andrea Huston of Kahoka, Jenna Huston (Tyler Davis) of Kansas City, Kaitlin Huston of Kahoka, Zachary (Jackie) Matlick of Denver, Brett Matlick (Danielle Keefe) of Keokuk, Chelsey Shipley (Kendall Hawkins) of Wayland, Mo., Cole Shipley (Lexie Knapp) of Keokuk, Lexie Shipley of Keokuk and Colin Matlick of Keokuk; 53 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Pauline Cordray of Wyaconda, Mo.; two brothers-in-law, Marvin Sederburg of Luray, Mo., and Earl (Carol) Huston of Canton, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Howell of Kahoka and Nancy Thompson of Kirksville, Mo.; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Patty Londrie; a son, John Huston Jr.; two sisters, Margaret Sederburg and Margie Sederburg; three brothers, Bill Dean, C.J. Dean, and Dale Dean; a sister-in-law, Darlene Dean; and two brothers-in-law, Mike Sederburg and Harold Cordray.

Cathern was an employee of the Clark County Nursing Home for 27 years. However, her favorite "job" was babysitting for her grandchildren. Cathern came from a large loving family and nothing made her happier than having them around her kitchen table, especially on Sundays and any other time they could get together. She would not let you leave her home unless you were well fed and full.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, flowers, and looking out her window at her farm animals. Her true contentment came from her home life and being a mother and grandmother.

Funeral services will be on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 2 p.m., at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Kim McNamar officiating. Celebration of Life will follow at Trinity Worship Center in Kahoka.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. on Saturday, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Trinity Worship Center.

Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
