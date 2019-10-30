Home

Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
Ione Gilbert
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:30 PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael’s Catholic Church
Kahoka, MO
Ione Gilbert Obituary
Ione Gilbert, 97, of Kahoka, Mo., died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kahoka, with burial following in the Kahoka Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Rob Fields.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka after 9 a.m. Thursday. The Rosary will begin at 4:30, followed by family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
