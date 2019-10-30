|
Ione Gilbert, 97, of Kahoka, Mo., died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kahoka, with burial following in the Kahoka Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Rob Fields.
Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka after 9 a.m. Thursday. The Rosary will begin at 4:30, followed by family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019