Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Krogmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Irene Krogmeier O.S.B.


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Irene Krogmeier O.S.B. Obituary
Sister Irene Krogmeier, O.S.B., 97, of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the Chapel of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Monastery, where a Christian wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting with the arrangements.
Irene Krogmeier (Loretta Theresa) was born on Dec. 5, 1922, in Fort Madison, a daughter of John and Mary Ann (Brinkschroeder) Krogmeier. She attended Sacred Heart School in Fort Madison, and St. Mary's Academy in Nauvoo, IL.
Sister Irene Krogmeier entered the Benedictine community on Sept. 8, 1944, and made her final profession as a Benedictine sister on July 11, 1949.
Sister Irene ministry included working in food service, infirmary, housekeeping, maintenance at St Mary's Academy, Nauvoo, Ill., Benet House Retreat Center, Rock Island, Ill., Holy Family, Peoria, Ill., St. Mary's, Moline, Ill. and St. Joseph's, Ivesdale, Ill.
Sister Irene is survived by her Benedictine Sisters; a niece and husband, Debbie and Bruce Corlew; a nephew and spouse, John and Kathy Krogmeier.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John Krogmeier.
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -