Irene Melissa Jackson, 104, passed away at 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage.



Irene was born Sept. 30, 1916, the daughter of Fred and Edna (Avise) Mikels, in Dallas City, Ill. She graduated from Dallas City High School.



On May 13, 1935, she was united in marriage with Dow Eldon Jackson on the Hancock County Courthouse lawn. He preceded her in death in 2007.



Irene was a long time 4-H leader. She was well known for her homemade pies and noodles, as well as being an excellent seamstress. She loved spending time with her grandkids and especially playing games with them. Her many years of life can be attributed to her laid back attitude about life. Irene was a member of First Baptist Church in Carthage.



Irene is survived by a daughter, Freda (E.J.) Pullins of West Point, Ill.; a son-in-law, Clarence Reed of Warsaw, Ill.; grandchildren, Brian Reed, Ruth (Dale) Comstock, Tim (Leanne) Reed, Eldon (Darla) Pullins, Robert Pullins and Christine (Loren) Woodbury; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Ashley and Shelby Reed, Christopher, Nicholas and Breeann Pullins, Cannon, Brandon and Kristen Woodbury and Alexis Pullins; and great-great-grandchildren, Kaysen Johnson and Leah Pullins.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dow; a daughter, Alice Reed; and siblings, Harlan Mikels, Dorothy Marshall, Esther Pritchard, Mary Alice Warden and Goldie Bruseacho.



Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.



Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church in Carthage.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store