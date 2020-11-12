Irene Smith, 96, of Montrose, died Monday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Donnellson Health Center.
She was born Jan. 28, 1924, in Lee County, the daughter of Andrew and Vendla Marie Lantz Eck.
Irene graduated from Argyle High School with the class of 1941. While in high school, Irene was a member of the girls' basketball team and was recognized as a standout player.
On July 25, 1947, she was united in marriage with Wendell Phillips Smith in Burlington. He preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 2004.
She had been employed by Central Lee Community School District for 44 1/2 years.
Irene was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Daughters of American Revolution, and Iowa Teacher's Association.
Irene was a talented piano player and loved music. The highlight of her life was playing the piano while her daughter, Cindy sang and Kirk Bradenberger played the fiddle. She was an excellent artist and enjoyed oil and acrylic painting. Irene loved watching the eagles, traveling all over, going on geode hunts, and photography.
She is survived by several nieces, a nephew, cousins and many good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Cynthia Smith; one brother, John Eck; one sister, Esther Heine; and a cousin, Marie Kirchner, who was raised with her family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at Vigen Memorial home in Keokuk, with the Rev. Rodney Underwood officiating. Burial will be in the Montrose Cemetery in Montrose.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends at that time.
A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Social distancing requirements will be in place and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Lee Education Foundation or First Lutheran Church, and may be mailed to Vigen Memorial Home, 1328 Concert St. Keokuk, IA 52632.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.