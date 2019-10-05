|
Irene Sue Rex, 76, of Bonaparte, Iowa passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 25, 1943, in Fort Madison, to Howard and Margaret Ort Dresser.
She graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1960 and graduated from Gem City Business College in Quincy, Ill., in June 1961, after which she worked for Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison.
She married Joseph Rex on Jan. 1, 1961, and together they had six children, Ray, Teresa, Sandra, Barbara, Laura, and Ken. Joe and Sue later divorced, but he remained the love of her life and she cared for him for more than seven years, as his health declined, before his death on Aug. 6, 2018.
Sue worked the majority of her career as a Purchasing Agent for Barker Company. She greatly enjoyed her work and retired from Barker in August 2009. Sue was a 4-H leader for many years and regularly attended her Bible study group. She loved cows, gardening, canning, and growing flowers. Sue was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and Soduku, and was known for her beautiful handwriting. She was a woman of Christian faith who greatly loved her family and her farm. She will be tremendously missed by her family, friends, and former coworkers.
She is survived by six children, Ray (Linda) Rex of Bonaparte, Teresa (Melvin) Green of Bonaparte, Sandra (Adam) Adair of Murchison, Texas, Barbara (Matt) Williams of Hawkins, Texas, Laura Rex of Hawkins, Texas, and Ken Rex of Springfield, Mo.; 14 grandchildren, Jordan Rex, Eva Rex, Ashley Green, Makayla Green, Zachary Adair, Brandon Adair, Savannah Williams, Sierra Williams, Ezekiel "Zeke" Williams, Sophia Williams, Karina Moody, Kyleigh Moody, Nathaniel Rex, and Kaylee Rex; five siblings, Betty Cruze (Roger Kemper) of Argyle, MaryElla (Neil) Johnson of Keokuk, Raymond (Sandra) Dresser of Keokuk, Alice (Ken) Neimeyer of Fulton, Mo., and Ann (Mike) Penrod of Donnelson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and the love of her life, Joseph Rex.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, with the Rev. George Booth and the Rev. Gordon Hawkins officiating. Burial in Bonaparte Cemetery will follow the service. A luncheon in the cafeteria at the former Bonaparte Schoolwill follow the burial.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, with family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua.
Memorials have been established to the Van Buren County Fair Board, EveryStep Hospice of Mt. Pleasant, and the Bonaparte Public Library.
Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019