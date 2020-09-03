Irma Lee (Reidner) Russell, 89, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at The Elms in Macomb, Ill.



Irma was born Oct. 30, 1930, the daughter of Ralph and Gladys (Stephenson) Reidner in Adrian, Ill. She attended Carthage High School.



On June 10, 1950, she was united in marriage with James Russell in Carthage. He preceded her in death in 2009.



Irma worked at Memorial Hospital in Carthage for seven years and had been a day care provider for many years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Carthage. She enjoyed Bingo, cooking, lilacs, country music, word searches, and most of all being a mother and grandmother.



Irma is survived by six children, Bonnie (William) Larkins of Orion, Ill., Brenda (Calvin) Snyder of Carthage, James (Teri) Russell Jr. of Mendon, Ill., Sandra (Frank) Cummings of Nashua, N.H., Ralph Russell of Carthage, and Vickie Russell of Carthage; 18 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Joanne Gjesdahl of Palm Bay, Fla., and Kenny Reidner of Carthage.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; a daughter, Lori Benedict; three grandchildren, Jeremy and Tory Fink, and Timothy Cummings; great-grandson, Kairyn Rae Young; and siblings, Lyle, Lloyd, Eldon, Fred, Charles and Wendell Reidner, Zelda Grisham, Ida Hastings, Eula Kellett-Richards and Norma Thompson.



Private family services will be at Graham Cemetery near Carthage.



Extended visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage to allow social distancing and to maintain public health guidelines.



Memorials may be directed to the family of Irma Lee Russell.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

