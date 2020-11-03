1/1
Irwin R. Wade
1946 - 2020
Irwin R. "Sonny" Wade Jr., 74, of Hamilton, Ill., died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 2, 1946, in Keokuk, the son of Irwin R. Sr. and Gwendolyn Mae Phillips Wade.

Sonny graduated from Central Lee High School in Donnellson.

On Sept. 4, 1966, he was united in marriage with Linda Bell in Keokuk. She survives.

Sonny had worked several factories through the years, including Henkel and Stone Container. For 25 years, he had worked at Pizza Hut in Keokuk and will be remembered by many in the Tri-State area for his friendly delivery of hot pizzas to their door.

Sonny was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Keokuk and was a member of Bridge to Heaven Ministries.

Sonny enjoyed collecting eagles and watching his favorite television shows, "Gunsmoke" and "The Waltons," and also liked watching Hallmark movies. He found great strength in his Bible and daily devotions.

Other survivors include two daughters, Traci Hollerud (Randy) of Andalusia, Ill., and Kerri Huffman (Shaun) of Key Largo, Fla.; one son, Scott Wade (Brenda) of Cedar Park, Texas; four grandchildren, Andrew Wade of Riverton, Ill., Abby Hollerud of Andalusia, and Bella and Izaak Huffman, both of Key Largo. He is also survived by one brother, Ron Wade (Diane) of Keokuk; three sisters, Kathy Rader of Keokuk, Debbie Wade and Melinda Plowman (Jeff) both of Hamilton; one brother-in-law, Jeff Johnston of Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; one brother, Don Wade; one half-brother, Dick Rickert; and one great-niece, Carissa Horton.

Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Thursday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m. Social distancing requirements will be in place and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or Bridge to Heaven Ministries.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
