J. (John) Edward Yoder, 87, of Goshen, Ind., died Wednesday morning, Feb. 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Kalona, to Edward Glenn and Anna C. (Ropp) Yoder.
He married Mildred Brenneman Oct. 11, 1953. She preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2009. On March 26, 2016, he married Treva Miller.
In 1974, he moved to Lee County, with his family. He was a farmer, carpenter and salesman for Quality Electric, after which he retired.
He served as an elder at the New Boston Mennonite Church. He enjoyed reading, traveling and visiting with family and friends everywhere. He knew no stranger.
Surviving are his wife Treva; his nine children, Stephen A. (Debbie) Yoder of Moravian Falls, N.C., Alfred L. (Alma) Yoder of Irwin, Ohio, Thomas A. (Ida) Yoder and Clairson J. Yoder of Donnellson, Zonya J. (John) Stoltzfus of Atglen, Pa., George E. (Lorene) Yoder of Leon, Alesia E. Yoder of Strasburg, Pa., Jason E. (Rose) Yoder of Bristol, Ind., and Stuart A. Yoder of Kalona; 22 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Alton Yoder and Marvin Yoder of Crofton, Ky.; brother-in-law Eddie J. Miller of Kalona; and sister-in-law Eldora Yoder of Kalona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Sylvanus, Thomas, Lewis, and Chris; and four sisters, Viola, Edna, Dorothy, and Lydia Anna.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and 6-8 pm at the Fairview Mennonite Church, 2605 540th St., Kalona.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Fairview Mennonite Church, with burial following.
Memorials may be given to Water for Life for water wells in Haiti.
Yoder-Powell Funeral Home of Kalona, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020