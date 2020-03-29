|
|
J. Milton (Joseph) Walte, 83, of Keokuk, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Unity Point-Keokuk emergency room.
Milton was born Jan. 23, 1937, in Keokuk, the son of Joseph Benjamin and Dorothia Preston Walte.
In Nov., 1958, he married Marilyn Landman in California. She survives.
He worked for Hickey Construction and Sammons Construction.
Milton was of the Catholic faith. He loved to spend time with his family, 'specially the grandkids. He enjoyed traveling and nice cars. Milton was known for visiting with friends and giving them static.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn, of Keokuk; a son, Joseph (Tresa) of Bonaparte; a sister, Violet Walte of Hoffman Estates, Ill.; grandchildren, Joseph (Donielle) Walte of Salem, Caitlyn Walte of Waterloo, Justin Walte of Keokuk, and Camryn Walte of Keokuk; and a great-grandson Brecken of Salem.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Jeffrey "Jeff" Walte; two brothers, Ed and Bill Walte; a sister Traci Walte; and a grandson Jonathon Walte.
Due to the coronavirus crisis, a public memorial service is not possible. The family is having a small private graveside service at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.
Friends may sign the register book from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center at 917 Blondeau Street in Keokuk.
Memorials are suggested for Oakland Cemetery Road Repair Fund.
Tribute and condolences may be entered at www.dejongfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020