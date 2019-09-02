|
|
FALLS CHURCH, Va. – John W. "Jack" Lawton, born June 23, 1932, in Keokuk, died Jan. 30, 2018, in Falls Church, Va. Dixie Lee Lawton, born March 12 1938, in Davenport, died May 17, 2019, in Wilmington, N.C.
Jack grew up in Keokuk and graduated from Keokuk High School. Upon graduation from high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Korean conflict and was stationed at many different bases in West Germany, attaining the rank of Staff Sargent prior to being honorably discharged at the end of his enlistment.
Dixie Lawton, nee Thomas, grew up on a farm on the outskirts of Hamilton, Ill., in Hancock County, and attended and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1956. Upon graduation from high school, she went to work as an administrative assistant at Electro-Metals in Keokuk.
Jack and Dixie met in Keokuk, began dating, and were engaged to be married. Their wedding was held in Hamilton on Sept. 6, 1958, and was widely attended by family and many close friends.
After their marriage, Jack and Dixie moved to Iowa City, where Jack attended the University of Iowa. He finished his undergraduate studies with a Bachelor's Degree in English from St. Ambrose University in Davenport. They resided in Keokuk for the birth of their first son, Kevin, in 1960, and moved to St. Louis, for the birth of their second son, John, in 1961. They moved to Norwalk, Calif., in 1965 when Jack began a career in the U.S. Government with the U.S. Civil Service Commission, moving to Ventura, Calf., in 1965 and remaining there until 1970. Their third, son Patrick, was born in Ventura, in 1968. In 1967, they had lost a son, Keith, who was stillborn. The years 1970 to 2018 were spent in the Northern Virginia area Jack worked for and retired from the Federal Government in 1990, after a 30-year career, and Dixie took administrative positions with Comsearch, a local engineering communications firm, and Network Solutions, an early internet services company, in addition to raising a family and keeping a household in order.
Jack Lawton passed away at the age of 85 in Falls Church, Va., on Jan. 30, 2018, from a cerebral hemorrhage. Dixie Lawton followed him in death on May 17, 2019, at the age of 81, in Wilmington, N.C. from complications due to type 1 diabetes. We miss them both every single day.
They are survived by three sons, Kevin and John, who reside in the Northern Virginia area, and Patrick, who resides in Wilmington, and their families that include seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
They were preceded in death by their parents, Fred W. and Dolly Thiem, of Keokuk, and Milo and Dorothy Thomas of Hamilton.
Jack and Dixie Lawton will be interred together on Friday, Sept. 6, (their 61st wedding anniversary), at 10 a.m. at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk.
There will be a life celebration following the cemetery service at Trinity United Methodist Church, on Plank Rd. in Keokuk.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019