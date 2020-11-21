1/1
Jack Edward Sapp
1924 - 2020
Jack Edward Sapp, 96, of Donnellson, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the West Point Care Center in West Point.

A visitation will be held from noon until 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Eldon The family will not be present during this time. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A private family burial with military honors will be held in the Eldon Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Jack's honor may be directed to the Eldon United Methodist Church or to the Eldon Depot Museum. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Jack Edward Sapp was born on July 15, 1924, in Eldon, to Oscar and Anna Allman Sapp. He grew up in Eldon where he attended school, graduating with the Eldon High School Class of 1941.

Shortly after graduation Jack joined the United States Army and proudly served his country during WWII. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home where he married the love of his life, Theresa Margaret Kennedy. The two were married on April 11, 1946 in Ottumwa.

Jack began to further his education at Parsons College in Fairfield and then going on to get his Master's in Education from Drake University. During this time, he and Margaret also began their family. They became loving parents to three children, Jack, Jill, and Jan. It quickly became evident that Jack had a passion for children and a desire to see them succeed. His journey in education saw him go from teacher to school administrator. He dedicated his life to education, working in many school districts such as Blakesburg, Eldon/Cardinal, Postville, Central Lee, Van Buren, and Hedrick.

Even though his career took him many places, he was always proud to say he was from Eldon. Jack eventually retired in 1986 and continued to support children by attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren's activities.

As much as he loved Iowa, he also enjoyed his winters in Texas. It is not often that someone gets to have such an impact on so many lives in the time that they are given. Jack was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, devoted educator, and friend who will be remembered fondly by his family and the many people he influenced along the way.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Margaret Sapp; three brothers, Bill Sapp and his wife Ruth Sapp, Bob Sapp and his wife Lucille Sapp, and Jerry Sapp; a son-in-law, Bruce Hopp and daughter-in-law, Josephine "Jo" Sapp; and one great grandson, Grady Hopp.

Left to share his story are his children, Jack Sapp of Donnellson, Jill Hopp of Farmington,and Jan (Daniel) Westercamp of Davenport; a sister-in-law, Jane Sapp of Eldon; as well as seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cranston Family Funeral Home
800 ELM STREET
Eldon, IA 52554
(641) 652-7615
