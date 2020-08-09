Jack James Heisler, 67, of Iowa City, formerly of Hancock County, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Iowa City Rehab and Health Care Center in Iowa City.



Jack was born Dec. 20, 1952, in Carthage, Ill., the son of Ronald and Vera Elaine (Hardy) Heisler.



He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps for two years, and retired from the Navy after 22 years of service, achieving the rank of chief petty officer. He spent a few years of his life working construction, and, after retiring from the Navy, he worked for 20 years as a casino dealer at the Gold Strike and Riverside Casinos.



Jack's love of woodworking stayed with him throughout his life, and he used that talent to make beautiful jewelry boxes and other items for his family. He had a wonderful personality and a dry wit, and was always fun and ornery. Jack was surprisingly good with technology, and played video games until the last year of his life. His fascination with history led Jack to visit many historic landmarks, especially if they had a military connection. He was also a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Most importantly, Jack treasured the time he spent with his family, especially his granddaughters.



Jack is survived by two sons, Jason (Stacy) Heisler of North Liberty, Iowa, and Bradley Heisler of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Shelby and Sadie Heisler of North Liberty, Katlyn (Ean) Pearce-Chartier of Hampton, Va., and Christine Clark of Palm Bay, Fla. Jack is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Frankie and Don Heisler; sister Mary Jane Greever; and his cousin and best friend, Rick Heisler.



Jack's life will be celebrated with a graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at South Basco Cemetery in Basco, Ill. Military Honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and the Hancock County Honor Guard.



Viewing hours will be at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ill., on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. A funeral procession will leave from Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton at 1:30 p.m. departing for the cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bear Creek Township Cemetery Board.

