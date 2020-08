Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack King, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Cedar Rapids. He had been a music instructor for over 40 years in Davenport.



Jack is survived by his wife Vannie; brother Tom King (Cindy) of Keokuk; and sister Carol Harden of Clinton, Iowa.



A celebration of Jack's life will take place at a later date.

