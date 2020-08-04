1/1
Jack Lee Mathena
1942 - 2020
Jack Lee Mathena, 77, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 11, 1942, in Fort Madison, to Leo Mathena and Zella (Howard) Mathena. He was married to Karen Leonard.
Jack was retired from Monroe Sweda and was a member of the Alamo Car Club. He enjoyed hunting and tinkering with his '55 Chevy.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Mathena; his daughter, Lori Gallo; sons, James Mathena and Cody Mathena; grandson, Derek Mathena; great-grandson, Michael Mathena; and his sister, Sherry Oppenheimer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Damon Mathena, and his brother, Lane Mathena.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit HYPERLINK "http://www.crainsonline.com/" www.crainsonline.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
