Jack Lee Mathena, 77, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 11, 1942, in Fort Madison, to Leo Mathena and Zella (Howard) Mathena. He was married to Karen Leonard.
Jack was retired from Monroe Sweda and was a member of the Alamo Car Club. He enjoyed hunting and tinkering with his '55 Chevy.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Mathena; his daughter, Lori Gallo; sons, James Mathena and Cody Mathena; grandson, Derek Mathena; great-grandson, Michael Mathena; and his sister, Sherry Oppenheimer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Damon Mathena, and his brother, Lane Mathena.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
