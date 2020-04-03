Home

Jack Richford Bartlett


1942 - 2020
Jack Richford Bartlett Obituary
Jack Richford Bartlett, 77, of Durham, Ill., passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.
Jack was born on Oct. 28, 1942, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital, the son of Gerald and Frances (Shrier) Bartlett. On Nov. 10, 1963, he married Sue Walker. She survives.
Jack loved his friends and family, especially his two great-grandchildren. Jack worked as a farmer since he was 12 years old. Farming was the only thing he ever wanted to do.
He enjoyed his cars and boat. He was proud of being the 1970 National Points Champion in Tractor Pulling. He was currently serving as President of the Durham Cemetery Board.
Survivors include his wife, Sue; one son, Todd (fiancé Ashley) Bartlett of rural Dallas City, Ill.; two grandchildren, Shelby (Jesse) Palmer and Trey Bartlett; and two great-grandchildren, Jensen and Jade Palmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside service will be held at the Durham Cemetery with Pastor Nate McCarter officiating.
A memorial fund has been established for the Illini West Athletic Program or the Illini West FFA. Please mail contributions to: Banks & Beals Funeral Home, P.O. Box 503, LaHarpe, IL 61450.
To leave a condolence or sign the guest book, please visit Jack's obituary at banksandbeals.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
