Jackie D. "Jack" Carter


1946 - 2020
Jackie D. "Jack" Carter Obituary
Jackie "Jack" D. Carter, 73, of Fort Madison, , passed away at 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Oct.11, 1946, in Burlington,  to Jackand Violet Loving Carter. He married Sharon K. McIlmoil on Jan. 29, 1966, in Carthage, Ill.
He was a mechanic at Stoyer Motors and was a truck driver for the City of Fort Madison for 35 years. He was a member of the Fort Madison Moose Lodge, Eagles Club and the Past Time Club and was a former member of Vintage Rodders Street & Rod Club. He enjoyed his cabin, boating and spending time with his family. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Jack is survived by his wife: Sharon Carter of Fort Madison; two sons, Gregory (Michelle) Carter of Rapid City, SD and Bradley Carter of Coralville; two grandsons, Brandon (Jennifer) Carter of Mountain Home, Idaho and Tyler (Kelcy) Carter of Tucson, Ariz.; five great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sierra, Jayce, Mason, Caroline and one on the way/; one brother, Jimmy Carter of Marshalltown; his dog lucky and many close friends whom he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call after 2 p.m.  Wednesday, Jan. 15,  with the family to receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16,  at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be held at Oakland Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in Jack's memory. Online condolences to Jack's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
