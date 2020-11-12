Jackie Edward "Jack" Wilson, 83, of Alexandria, Mo., died Nov. 9, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
Jack, a lifelong resident of Alexandria, was born at home to Howard Lee "Whitey" and Viola Mae Brooks Wilson on Sept. 2, 1937.
On Oct. 20, 1956, he was united in marriage with Rosemary Protsman in Keokuk. The couple raised Rosemary's sister, Debra Protsman Woods (Larry) and their three children.
Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and proudly served his country.
Jack worked at Keokuk Steel Castings for 43 years until his retirement in 1999. He held numerous union official titles, including steward and safety rep, and was also an auctioneer for 30 years.
Jack played baseball, softball, and slow pitch well into his 50s. Jack loved to bowl and bowled with the same team for 40 years and continued to bowl until his stroke at 78. He enjoyed playing cards, particularly euchre. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Country and Western music, loved traveling on family cruises, road trips to Osage Beach, Branson and Tunica, and was drawn to the mountains. Jack was looking forward to an upcoming Thanksgiving in Colorado. An exceptionally strong man, Jack survived a serious burn, Flood of '93, prostate cancer, and a stroke. He would help anyone in need and performed numerous benefit auctions. Jack was a lifelong Democrat and his last outing was Election Day to cast his vote.
After being badly burned at Keokuk Steel Castings, he chose to be a tissue donor and his skin will help other burn and mastectomy victims.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, Jackie Wilson Jr. (Julie) of Hamilton, Ill., and Jeff Wilson (Ann) of Quincy, Ill.; one daughter, Jodi Cook (Matthew) of Keokuk; 13 grandchildren, Adam Cook (Kat), Aaron Cook, Laina Cook, Shawn Wilson, Michelle Hill, Jennifer Wilson, Bo Wilson (Kelsey), Larry Woods, Ryan Woods (Mandi), Eric Woods, Jessica Redman (Jacob), Jackie Wilson III (Christie), and Joni Smith (Robert); 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Jay Wilson (Marla) of Alexandria.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; one daughter, Debra; and one brother, Jim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help offset medical costs, or to the American Cancer Society
.
A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with family meeting with friends at that time. Social distancing requirements will be in place and masks are required.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.