Jackson Dean Gatton, of Bettendorf, was born sleeping on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, to Lydia and Zach Gatton. Burial took place at Oakdale Cemetery in Davenport on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Those left to honor Jackson's memory are his parents; grandparents, David and Denice Ertz, and Brent and Tracy Gatton; great-grandparents, Betty Swafford, Mike Sisco, Carol Ertz, and Dean and Sharon Bradley; aunts and uncles, Sarah (Kyle) Roed, Samantha (Davis) Lowenberg, Jesse Ertz, Zen (Jessica) Gatton, and Zeke (Andrea) Gatton; cousins Jude, Thea and Sienna Roed, and Sutton Lowenberg.
Those who preceded him in death are his great-grandparents, Warren Ertz, Betty Sisco, and Hubert and Glenadene Gatton.
Memorials may be made to the family to create a scholarship fund in Jackson's honor.
Onine condolences may be left at www.RungeMortuary.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019