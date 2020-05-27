Jacob Alan "Jake" Pezley
1962 - 2020
Jacob "Jake" Alan Pezley, 57, of Argyle, passed away doing what he loved, roaming the land and was found Saturday, May 23, 2020, near his home in rural Argyle.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1962, in Keokuk, the son of Laverne "Toad" and Mary Catherine (Doyle) Pezley. He graduated from Central Lee High School in Donnellson. On April 19, 1997, Jacob was united in marriage to Machelle Boatman in Argyle.
Survivors include his wife, Machelle; three daughters, Joselyn (Tom) Garr of Andalusia, Ill., Alexis Pezley (Jesse) of Argyle,and Carlee Pezely of Argyle; one son, Jacob Cash Pezley of Argyle; one step-son, Tyler (Magan) Hall of Quincy, Ill.; one granddaughter, Emery Garr; his mother, Mary Catherine Pezley of Argyle; father-in-law:Walter Asie Boatman of Wayland, Mo.; brothers and sisters Jim (Jayne) Pezley of Argyle, Jan (Joe) Tweedy of Montrose, John (Debbie) Pezley of Keokuk, Jean (Allen) Wells of Argyle, Jerry Pezley of Pella, Jill (Kent) Gray of Argyle, and Julie (Michael) Petty of Argyle; brothers-in-law Jim Kettering, Lance (Kristy) Boatman, and Stacey (Sam) Boatman. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Laverne "Toad" Pezley; mother-in-law, Nelda Boatman; and a sister, JoAnn Kettering
Jake owned "One Eyed Jakes" from 1990 to 2000. He most recently worked at Roquette.
Jake never met a stranger nor judged a friend. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Family meant everything to him. He was a fly by the seat of your pants kind of guy, which created many interesting and funny adventures and stories for his family. Jake enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards.
A private family service will be held Friday, May 29, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa, with Father Joseph Phung and Heather Fuger officiating.
Burial will be at String Prairie Cemetery, rural Argyle, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory for his twin's college fund and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa. 52656.
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

