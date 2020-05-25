Jacob Daniel Summers, 34, of Keokuk, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Jacob was born March 4, 1986, in Keokuk, to Charlie John and Jennifer Lynne (Cravens) Summers.
He was united in marriage with Brittany Lynn McAllister on Aug. 26, 2006. She survives.
Jacob lived in Keokuk most of his life. He graduated from Keokuk Senior High School and started working at Henninges in Keokuk. Jake studied karate and obtained his black belt. He enjoyed skateboarding, any paintball activities, playing football and basketball with his two sons, and most who knew him would say that he was a Guitar Hero Master. Jacob enjoyed watching and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.
He is survived by his father, Charlie Summers of Keokuk; mother and step-father Jennifer (Dennis) Wise of Keokuk; sons Gabriel McAllister of Keokuk and Jacoby Summers of Keokuk; four brothers, Christopher (Tina) Summers of Keokuk, Nathan (Elizabeth) Summers of Luray, Mo., Jacob (Tatiana) Wise of Germany, and Gabriel Wise of Keokuk; three sisters, Michelle (Daniel) Ringstrom of Lomax, Ill., Nicole (Corey) Moore of Keokuk, and Heather (Matarr) Kaita of Keokuk; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jacob was preceded in death by his grandparents; one brother Stephen Summers; and one niece Morigan Cravens.
Friends and loved ones are invited to sign the book on Wednesday, May 27, after 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.
Memorials in Jacob's honor may be made to his children's education fund or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from May 25 to May 26, 2020.