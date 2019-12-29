Home

Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
mmaculate Conception Catholic Church
Jacob Martin Huls


2000 - 2019
Jacob Martin Huls Obituary
Jacob Martin Huls, 19, of Carthage, Ill., passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Jacob was born Feb. 19, 2000, in Fort Madison, to Lloyd A. "Tony" and Sheila L. (Brinkschroeder) Huls.

Jacob was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, in Carthage.

He was a member of Illini West High School class of 2018, in Carthage.

Jacob enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed helping his father, uncles, and neighbors farm. His lifelong dream was to one day own and operate his own farm. He was currently working on obtaining his CDL. Jacob was known as a hard worker, spending time with cousins, and hanging out with friends. His pride and joy was his 2006 Chevy truck, which he was currently restoring with his father, as well as his recently completed deer blind.

Jacob is survived by his parents; his sister, Megan, and brother, Owen, at home; grandparents, Lloyd and Colleen Huls of Carthage, and Vince and Marilyn (Steffensmeier) Brinkschroeder, of Fort Madison; great-grandmothers, Norma Fink of Carthage, and Rita Steffensmeier of Fort Madison; aunts and uncles, Angela (Donald) Newman of Carthage, Bridget (Tim) Williams of Loami, Ill., Nathan (Nancy) Huls of Carthage, Sidney (Kristin) Huls of Carthage, Abraham (Crystal) Huls of Carthage, Eric (Holly) Brinkschroeder of Mattoon, Ill., and Michael (Heather) Brinkschroeder of Davenport; and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by several great-grandparents; and his special dog, Tucker.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family of Jacob Huls.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
