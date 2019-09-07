Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave.
Yellville, AR 72687
870-449-6621
Resources
More Obituaries for James Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Howell


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Howell Obituary
James A. Howell, 81, of Yellville, Ark., formerly of Keokuk, died at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at home in Yellville.

Jim was born Feb. 13, 1938, in St. Louis, son of Charles and Ethel Howell of Keokuk. They both preceded him in death, along with his grandson Cody Howell.

He married his wife, Viola R. Kemper, on Oct. 12, 1957, in Keokuk.

Jim was in the Army Reserve as a construction machine operator and bulldozer operator. He worked on the Burlington Northern Railroad until retiring. Jim was a true family man, spending time with his family and friends. He took his family on vacations, camping, fishing, hunting, and traveling after retiring. He loved spending winters in Texas each year. He went traveling, camping and made many friends along the way. Jim had a full life up until his health started failing.

He is survived by his wife Viola of Yellville; son Jim of Yellville; granddaughter Amanda Clifford; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Shaylee, and Freya of Kahoka, Mo.; two daughters, Brenda (Verne) Goodman of Monmouth, Ill.; Carla Broderson of Keokuk; granddaughter Melissa (Craig) Townsend; three great-grandchildren, Connor, Carsyn, and Chloe of Alabama; granddaughter Jessica Betts; great-grandson Grayson of Fredericksburg, Iowa; and grandson Jacob Betts of Keokuk.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk, with military honors.

Memorials may be made to the .

For online condolences go to www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now