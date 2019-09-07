|
|
James A. Howell, 81, of Yellville, Ark., formerly of Keokuk, died at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at home in Yellville.
Jim was born Feb. 13, 1938, in St. Louis, son of Charles and Ethel Howell of Keokuk. They both preceded him in death, along with his grandson Cody Howell.
He married his wife, Viola R. Kemper, on Oct. 12, 1957, in Keokuk.
Jim was in the Army Reserve as a construction machine operator and bulldozer operator. He worked on the Burlington Northern Railroad until retiring. Jim was a true family man, spending time with his family and friends. He took his family on vacations, camping, fishing, hunting, and traveling after retiring. He loved spending winters in Texas each year. He went traveling, camping and made many friends along the way. Jim had a full life up until his health started failing.
He is survived by his wife Viola of Yellville; son Jim of Yellville; granddaughter Amanda Clifford; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Shaylee, and Freya of Kahoka, Mo.; two daughters, Brenda (Verne) Goodman of Monmouth, Ill.; Carla Broderson of Keokuk; granddaughter Melissa (Craig) Townsend; three great-grandchildren, Connor, Carsyn, and Chloe of Alabama; granddaughter Jessica Betts; great-grandson Grayson of Fredericksburg, Iowa; and grandson Jacob Betts of Keokuk.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk, with military honors.
Memorials may be made to the .
For online condolences go to www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019