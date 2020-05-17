James Arthur (Jim) Rendina, 85, of Kansas City, Mo., died May 14, 2020.



He was born Nov. 7, 1934, to Marian and Francis Rendina in Kansas City, Mo.



Jim attended Paseo High School in Kansas City and Kansas City University (now UMKC).



He met Carol, his wife of 63 years, while attending junior college. They married on June 21, 1958. Jim served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii. Jim and Carol lived off base in Waikiki during this time, and had many wonderful life experiences while there.



After a career that he truly enjoyed for 33 years, Jim retired as a District Manager from the Chevrolet Motor Division of General Motors in 1992. Following his retirement, Jim continued to serve as the Treasurer of the Greater Kansas City Chevrolet Dealers Association.



Jim was an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and served as Boy Scout troop master of Troop 43 of Keokuk, for many years. He was also a member of the Tribe of the Mic-O-Say, reaching the rank of Tribal Council Sachem. In his early years as a community leader, Jim served as a member of the board of trustees at Trinity United Methodist Church in Keokuk, and was also involved in a variety of sports coaching activities, including YMCA and Little League baseball. His ability and patience to teach and help others was simply boundless.



Jim was a true renaissance man. He was an avid lover of music and the arts, as well as a very talented musician himself. One of his favorite passions was photography including winning several competitions and awards over the years for his nature and wildlife images. He was an active member of several Kansas City photography clubs, including Digital Dimensions, and helped found the Kansas City Zoo Photo Club.



Lastly, Jim deeply cherished his love of all animals great and small. Dogs in particular were his Achilles' heel. From childhood and throughout his life, no dog or puppy would go unnoticed or cared for. To that end, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Wayside Waifs, his favorite animal rescue organization, noted below.



He is survived by his wife Carol Ann (Shoemaker) Rendina; children Gregory, Phillip and wife Debbie, and Denise; brother John and his wife Barbara; and grandchildren Ryan Rendina and Sara Rendina.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents.



For the safety and health of all those who knew and respected James Rendina, services and associated celebration of life activities will be announced at a later date.

