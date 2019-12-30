Home

James D. "Jay" Jeffries


1948 - 2019
James D. "Jay" Jeffries Obituary
James "Jay" D. Jeffries, 71 years, Fort Madison, Iowa died at 12 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home. He was born October 6, 1948 at Fort Madison, Iowa, a son of James Edward and Kathryne (Francis) Jeffries. On September 11, 1976, he married Carol Stevenson at Nauvoo, Illinois. She survives.

His family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. Memorial services will follow and begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at Barr Memorial Chapel with Mark Anderson officiating. Burial will be at the Thornber Cemetery, Powellton, Illinois.
Published in Daily Democrat on Dec. 30, 2019
