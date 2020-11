Or Copy this URL to Share

James E. Jenkins, 81, of East Moline, Ill., formerly of Farmington, died at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home in East Moline.



His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.



Burial will be at a later date at Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington.

