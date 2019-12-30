|
|
James E. McMurry, 79, of Fort Madison, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 8:45 p.m. at The Madison.
He was born on September 19, 1940, in Washington, D.C., to Jack and Mary Kessler McMurry. Jim was the thirteenth person hired at Fruehoff and worked there for thirty-four years until it closed. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Sacred Heart Church where he sang in the choir. Jim loved taking photos and was a member of the Shutter Bug Club for forty years and won several competitions over the years.
Survivors include one sister, Pat (Larry) Harrison of Fort Madison; Nieces and Nephews, David Harrison of Beaverton, Oregon, Steven Harrison of Portland, Oregon and Michelle Huff of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Sacred Heart Church and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat on Dec. 30, 2019