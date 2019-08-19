Home

James Edward Delaney


1946 - 2019
James Edward Delaney Obituary
James Edward Delaney, 72, passed away Aug. 14, 2019, in Austin, Texas. He was born in Keokuk, on Nov. 22, 1946, to Francis W. and Mary Ellen Delaney.

Jim graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School with the class of 1965. He received his B.A. from Corpus Christi, Texas, State University and his M.A. from East Texas State, Commerce, Texas.

He was a psychologist specializing in work with dysfunctional families, working especially with children in foster care.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country from 1968-1970.

Jim was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He lived in Texas for 40 years and returned to Iowa in 2009 to help his parents. Jim loved the beach and worked as a volunteer with the Padre Island National Seashore to help with sea turtle conservation.

He is survived by his sons, Ryan (Morgan) Delaney, of Austin, and Christopher Delaney, of Corpus Christi. Daughters Shannon (Jarrett) Goodell, and Andrea Levine of Austin; Step-daughter Natalie (Cheves) Ligon, of Dallas. Two grandchildren, Quinn Levine and Claire Delaney of Austin. His mother, Mary Ellen Delaney, Keokuk; brother Frank (Ann) Delaney, Corpus Christi; sisters Mary Lynn (Don) Walters, Fort Madison, and Kathy (Ed) Blindt, West Point; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Delaney.

Memorial mass is at 1 pm. Sept. 27, at All Saints Catholic Church, Keokuk, with burial at 2 p.m. at Keokuk National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at glioblastomafoundation.org and the Gulf Coast Preservation society at www.gulfpreserve.org.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
