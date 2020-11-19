1/1
James L. Doore
1941 - 2020
James L. Doore, 79, of Burlington and formerly of Fort Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center.

He was born on Oct. 6, 1941, in Monmouth, Ill., to Grover and Winnie Cole Doore. On June 13, 1964, he married Linda K. Cashman at Sacred Heart Church in Fort Madison.

Jim was a graduate of Fort Madison High School, Burlington Junior College, and Western Illinois University. He taught industrial education, owned and operated Doore Dodge, and was in electrical sales retiring from VanMeter, Inc in 1999. After his retirement, he worked part time at Huffman Farm and Home and Standard of Beaverdale.

He was a member of Holy Family Parish and was a past member of Kiwanis in Fort Madison. He volunteered for various organizations including Great River Hospice, Habitat for Humanity and Ss. Mary and Joseph Church in Fort Madison.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Doore of Burlington; one son, Jeff (Dawn) Doore of Keokuk; two grandsons, Matt (Diana) Doore of Dubuque and Keith (Liz) Doore of Fayetteville, Ark.; sisters-in-law Judy (Ralph) Burgin of West Point, and Connie Hendricks of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother-in-law Dan Cashman of San Francisco; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Randy; and two sisters, Frances and Betty.

Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and there will be no formal services at this time.

A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice House and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by King-Lynk Funeral Home

