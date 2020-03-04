Home

James M. "Jim" Fish


1961 - 2020
James M. "Jim" Fish Obituary
James M. "Jim" Fish, 58, of Dallas City, Ill., passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home.
Jim was born on July 30, 1961, in Fort Madison, the son of George and Sue Chewning Fish.
Jim was a 1979 graduate of Dallas City High School. After high school Jim worked at Shaeffer Pen Company in Fort Madison before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Jim proudly worked as a machinist all his life.
He was a member of the Dallas City First Christian Church, LaMoine Valley ABATE and Harley Owners Group (HOG). He enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle.
Survivors include his parents, George and Sue Fish of Dallas City; one brother, John (Renee) Fish of Dallas City; one sister, Polly (Jim) Ballinger of Black Canyon City, Ariz.; and one nephew, Sean Ballinger.
Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Friends may call after 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City where the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A flag presentation and family reading will be held at 6 p.m.
A memorial fund has been established for the .
To leave a condolence please visit Jim's obituary at banksandbeals.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
