James Mikel Shaw
1953 - 2020
James Mikel "Mike" Shaw, 67, peacefully left this earth while sleeping on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Montebello HealthCare Center in Hamilton, Ill.

Mike was born Sept. 1, 1953, in Keokuk, the oldest of five children, to the late Helen Lucille (Garoutte) Shaw and James Ralph Shaw.

Mike, as he was known to his family, was raised and lived his life in Warsaw, Ill. He attended Western Illinois University and Southwestern Community College, worked at the Country Kitchen in Keokuk, and was an over-the-road trucker for a number of years. He loved to debate politics and was a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed collecting and shooting guns and in his younger years, duck hunting in the bottoms and fishing in the Mississippi River.

Mike is survived by his siblings, Rick (Barb) Shaw of Warsaw, Karrie Baker (Shaw) of Pekin, Ill., Karen (Tod) Sylvara (Shaw) of Kirksville, Mo., and Clay Shaw of Anchorage, Alaska; nieces and nephews, Ryan Shaw of Basco, Ill., Casey (Amanda) Shaw of Hamilton, and Ericka Shaw and Austin Archie of Quincy, Ill.; great-nieces and -nephews, Mahala Roberts-Shaw, Abigail Shaw, Cooper Shaw, Addison Archie, Jennifer Baker, Benjamin Baker, John Sylvara and Jimmy Sylvara.

Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.

Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
