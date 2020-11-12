1/1
James Ronald Weber
1939 - 2020
James Ronald "Ron" Weber, 81, of Keokuk, passed away at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Ron was born Aug. 10, 1939, in Keokuk, to Gilbert and Leta Fern Perkins Weber.

He was united in marriage with Barbara Hopkins on Oct. 18, 1959, in Keokuk. She survives.

He was a member of Emmanuel Methodist Church in Keokuk.

Ron was employed with Sheller Globe in 1959, which was later purchased by United Technologies Corporation in Iowa City. He was an engineer for UTA Corp. for 37 years, retiring in 1996 at the age of 56.

Ron was an avid golfer at Deer Run Golf Course in Hamilton, Ill. He regularly invited his friends from Iowa City to join him play golf there. Ron loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing. He had gone on several fishing trips through the years and enjoyed having fish fries with his friends and family. He loved the Mississippi River and took daily car rides to check the water level. Ron loved life and was a fun person to be around. He had the gift of gab and liked to go to the grocery store just to visit with others. Ron took great pride in everything he did. Ron also enjoyed building projects. He built his home in Keokuk and he also donated his building skills and many hours to Habitat for Humanity. He was a talented woodworker and had made beautiful furniture. Ron spent hours in his yard chopping firewood to give away to his friends and tending to his flowers. Ron and Barb loved to country dance. Their dance club opened up for the Country Headhunters and Vince Gill. Most of all, Ron loved his grandchildren and great- grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with them. He absolutely loved to attend their sporting events and dance recitals. Ron lived a full life and brightened the lives of many.

Other survivors include one daughter, Kristina "Tina" Zweifel (Carl) of Kahoka, Mo.; one son, James Weber Jr. (Sean Harmon) of Quincy; six siblings (three of whom he helped raise), Linda Jarez of California, Steve Weber (Donna) and Ann Weber both of Keokuk, and Roberta "Mary" Gray, Jerry Weber and David Weber all of Keokuk; three grandchildren, Joshua Rose (Heather), Michelle McCann (Aaron) and Sara Smith; five great-grandchildren, Callie Jones, Ryan Rose and Hannah Rose, and Jordan and Madison Smith; one step-grandchild, Cora Webster (Jeff); two step-great-grandchildren, Finely and Kellan Webster; two brothers-in-law, Arthur Vaughn and Jim Hopkins (Judy); sister-in-law, Mary Weber; father-in-law, Arthur Vaughn (Beezer); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Larry Weber; one brother-in-law, Jack West; and two sisters-in-law, Sharon and Carol Weber.

A celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends at that time.

Social distancing requirements will be in place and masks are required.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
November 11, 2020
Out deepest and heartfelt sympathies to you Barb and your entire family.
Linda and Joe Richardson
Friend
November 10, 2020
Thinking of your family during this time of sorrow.
Bonnie & Buddy Martin
