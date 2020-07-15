1/1
James T. "Jim" Strunk
1947 - 2020
James "Jim" T. Strunk, 73, of Fort Madison, passed away at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on May 31, 1947, in Fort Madison, to Jerome and Geline Schier Strunk. He married Janet E. Shryack on Dec. 6, 1969, at Sacred Heart Church in Fort Madison. He was a farmer most of his life and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janet Strunk of Fort Madison; one son, Jay (Cassie) Strunk of North Liberty; one honorary daughter, Brianne (Travis) Johnson of Oskaloosa; four grandchildren, Makayla, Jason, Alex and Eric Strunk of North Liberty; four honorary grandchildren, Tyler, Isaac, Caroline and Gideon Johnson of Oskaloosa; and one sister, Becky (Bill) Linnenbrink of Fort Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tom and David; and one sister, Patty.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, with the family to receive friends from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday evening at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Les Featheringill officiating. Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in his name. Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
JUL
18
Service
10:00 - 06:30 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
