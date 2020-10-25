1/1
James Vernon Symmonds
1951 - 2020
James "Jim" Vernon Symmonds, 69, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away at 11:44 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Keokuk Area Hospital.

Jim was born July 31, 1951, the son of William and Shirley (Hasten) Symmonds in Keokuk. He attended several local schools and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1969.

On June 14, 1970, he was united in marriage with Deborah "Debbie" Koehler at Bethlehem United Church of Christ at Sutter, Ill. She survives.

Jim retired after 40 plus years with telephone and fiber optics companies. He enjoyed NASCAR and looked forward to camping at Talladega every year with his sons, grandson and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife, Debbie, of Hamilton; two sons, James Eric (Tari) of Bonaire, Ga., and Andrew N. (Charlot) Symmonds of Springfield, Ill.; grandson, James Darrin Symmonds; granddaughter, Danielle Symmonds; one brother, Terry (Donna) Symmonds of Hamilton; two sisters, Lydia (Bill) Kemper, and Violet Steek; and also aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and in-laws, Arthur and Dorothy Koehler.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no formal visitation or service at this time. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Animal Protection League and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.

Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
