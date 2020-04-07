|
|
Jan Lee Sorensen, 79, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away at 9:05 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.
He was born Dec. 13, 1940 in Monmouth, Ill., the son of Lee and Eva (Howard) Sorensen.
On Oct. 31, 1970, he married Rosalyn Scott in Nauvoo, Ill.
Jan attended Monmouth High School and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.
He worked most of his life in construction, building bridges in Illinois and Indiana. He was project manager of a hospital, dental clinic and tank ranges in Germany, underground bunker fortifications in Saudi Arabia, and the clean up of super fund sites in the Chicago area. After retirement Jan did inspecting of hurricane cleanup for the Army Corps of Engineers, and finally working on the border wall in Texas. Jan loved cats especially his German cat "Dinker."
Survivors include his wife Rosalyn, and brother-in-law David Leininger of Nauvoo. Also surviving are two cousins, Tom Sorensen and Marge Winebright.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
His body has been entrusted to Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home for cremation. No services are planned at this time.
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be left at www.sbbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020