Jana Elaine (Ramsey) Heule Ziegler, 57, of Staunton, Ill., formerly of Keokuk, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
She was born Feb. 8, 1962, in Keokuk, the daughter of Marion Blaine and Joyce Beatrice (Davis) Ramsey. She graduated from Keokuk Senior High School with the class of 1980.
On Aug. 15, 2010, Jana was united in marriage with Ronnie Ziegler in Litchfield, Ill. He survives.
Jana enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed her dogs, who were her faithful companions. Jana was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother and the best sister and aunt. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is also survived by three sons, Joshua Heule (Johanna) and Jared Heule, both of Keokuk, and Jacob Heule of Fulton County, Mo.; one daughter, Cayla Heule (John) of Gilbert, Ariz.; three step-children, Cassie Scroggins (Thomas) of Staunton, Ill., Cayla Burdell (Daniel) of Litchfield, Ill., and Carlie Ballard (Chris) of Pontoon Beach, Ill.; two brothers, Daniel Ramsey of Mt. Sterling, Ill., and Chris Ramsey (Julie) of Keokuk; one sister, Linda Burdette (Mike) of Keokuk; nine grandchildren, Rachel Heule, Marcus Heule, Baylie Davis, Brooklyn Heule, Makenna Heule, Emma Miller and Noah Walton, all of Keokuk, Alyson Hamelton of Gilbert, Ariz., and Britani Heule of Prairie Du Roacher, Ill.; five step-grandchildren, Hazle and Cyan Burdell, Ella, and Naven and Spencer Scroggins; niece and nephews, Jamie Hamelton (Terry), Jody Coppler (Michelle), Jeffrey Coppler, Steve Burdette (Adrienne) and Aaron Burdette (Elizabeth); and one aunt, Irene Bloyd of Keokuk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Debbie Adams; one grandson Lucas Andrew Heule; her ex-husband, Mark Heule; grandparents, Marion and Della Ramsey and Hugh and Gladys Davis; one uncle Hughie Davis; and her in-laws, LeRoy and Barbara Ziegler.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the Rev. Derek Olsen officiating.
Visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday from 4-6 p.m., with the family meeting with friends at that time.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019