Jane Ellen Zane, 65, of Donnellson, died at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.



Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Jane and her daughter, Erin.

