Jane Ellen (Christensen) Zane
1954 - 2020
Jane Ellen Zane, 65, of Donnellson, passed away at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Jane was born on Oct. 30, 1954, in Maquoketa, the daughter of Robert Lowell and Esther Ruth (Schultz) Christensen. On June 14, 1975, she married James Zane at Sharon Presbyterian Church, rural Farmington.
She is survived by her husband, James "Jim"; one daughter, Julie (Ronnie) Lundin of Morton Grove, Ill.; one son-in-law, Rick Witt of Mundelein, Ill.; four grandchildren, Zane and Adalie, Mason and Torin; four sisters, Joann (Don) Hogenson of Bettendorf, Jill (Kevin) Davisson of Grand Mound, Becky (Ron) Wilhoit of Troy, Mo., and Bobbi (Steve) Kelley of DeWitt; mother-in-law, Reta Zane of Bonaparte; one sister-in-law, Sandy Christensen of Altoona. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Erin Witt; brother Duane Christensen; and father-in-law, Robert Zane.
Jane graduated from Southeastern Community College with her RN degree. She retired as a school nurse from Central Lee School System. She was a member of Sharon Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Women's Group. Jane was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, baking, playing euchre and cards with her sisters.
Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Jane and her daughter, Erin.
Memorials have been established in her name for the Central Lee Foundation or PAW Animal Shelter and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625 or James Zane, 2621 Highway 218, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
