Jane F. (Hoenig) Siefers
1942 - 2020
Private Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial Jane F. Siefers, 78, of Davenport, will be at Holy Family Catholic Church and burial was in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport.

Jane died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Genesis East, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport assisted her family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Jane Frances Hoenig was born Sept. 29, 1942, near Fort Madison, a daughter of Lawrence and Mary Letta (Ort) Hoenig. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Aquinas High School, class of 1960. She graduated from the former Marycrest College with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and a minor in English. Jane went on to receive her Masters in Elementary Education in 1991.

She taught 33 years as a primary elementary education teacher in the Davenport Schools at Green Acres, Harrison, Monroe and Buchanan, retiring in 1997.

Jane was united in marriage to Alvin W. Siefers, July 10, 1965, at Sacred Heart Church, Fort Madison. He preceded her in death Oct. 22, 2007.

Jane was a Girl and Boy Scout lead for many years. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends and heading to the casinos. With her dear friend Gina.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Richard (Jeane Glover) Siefers of Davenport, Jamie (Paulette) Siefers of Davenport, Julie (Dawn DeRohan) of Waukegan, Wis., Michael Siefers of Polk, IA, and Dennis Siefers, Fla.; her grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, Russell; step-son Wayne; and step-daughter Susan.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
November 20, 2020
To all our Hoenig family - so sorry for this loss - and we will be thinking of you all on Monday as you say goodbye - for now.
Sheryl Decker
Family
November 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss prayers for the family and friends
Mr&mrs Billy Jeffers
November 20, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Mrs siefers passing she was my second grade teacher at Buchanan in 1991 she was a great teacher who loved her students my prayers to her family
David Shaffer
November 20, 2020
I met Jane as a freshman at Marycrest College, on the third floor.We continued to stay in touch; especially attending the Marycrest summer reunions since 1982; including playing dominos, camping with all the children.Charlie and I will not be able to attend the Mass due to the pandemic. God bless you, rest in peace with our Lord; you will continue to be in our prayers. Joan McCarthy LaGrange, ILL
Joanie McCarthy
November 20, 2020
So so sorry to hear of Jane´s passing. We were colleagues and friends during our teaching tenure at Buchanan school. We shared many of the same educational philosophies. I recall several fun outings for many years along with other teacher friends. Jane was a happy gal and had a great humorous side. In addition we felt the same about our students, believing in helping them all we could, sometimes with both educational and family challenges. Jane was definitely another unsung hero. She and I also shared the loss of another dear teacher at Buchanan, Donna Markham, from Cancer. We lost touch when I moved to Mo. However, Jane was never forgotten and will remain in my heart. To her family and friends, I express my deepest sympathy And love. May she Rest In Peace and be one of our glorious angels.
Jody Benge
November 20, 2020
So sad to hear of Janes passing...she was a good soul, one i've known since college days. May she rest in peace.
Msgr James Ramer
November 20, 2020
Jamie and family sending sympathy and many blessings to all. So sorry for the loss of your mother.
Nancy Craig
November 20, 2020
We met Jane a few years ago when Mom moved to Good Samaritan, and visiting her was always a highlight of our trips. She always had a smile and kind words, and we felt like we were old friends immediately. We will definitely miss this dear lady.
Steve and Shelley Jansen
November 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers are with you and your family.
Ken Hoffman
