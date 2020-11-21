So so sorry to hear of Jane´s passing. We were colleagues and friends during our teaching tenure at Buchanan school. We shared many of the same educational philosophies. I recall several fun outings for many years along with other teacher friends. Jane was a happy gal and had a great humorous side. In addition we felt the same about our students, believing in helping them all we could, sometimes with both educational and family challenges. Jane was definitely another unsung hero. She and I also shared the loss of another dear teacher at Buchanan, Donna Markham, from Cancer. We lost touch when I moved to Mo. However, Jane was never forgotten and will remain in my heart. To her family and friends, I express my deepest sympathy And love. May she Rest In Peace and be one of our glorious angels.

Jody Benge