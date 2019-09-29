Home

Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Carthage, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Carthage, IL
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Moss Ridge Cemetery
Carthage, IL
Janet L. Carle Obituary
Janet L. "Jan" Carle, 61, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at her home early Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2019, at 1:56 a.m.

Jan was born June 27, 1958, the daughter of Clifton G. and Laura Ann (Scott) Carle in Carthage.

She attended Carthage High School, graduating in 1977. Jan was an avid Bluegirls and Blueboys sports fan, following every sport year round. She was also a St. Louis Cardinals fan and scheduled her day around the games. Jan was an excellent bowler and golfer and enjoyed both. She and her mother were Ladies League golf partners for many years and had five holes-in-one between them. Jan had two on Hole no. 2. She also enjoyed large scale jigsaw puzzles. She was an active member of the First Christian Church (DOC) in Carthage.

Jan is survived by her mother, Laura Ann Carle; two sisters, Kimberly (Galen) Krieg, and Pam (Joe) Dion; a brother, Scott (Terri) Carle; and a special sister, Amy Graham, all of Carthage; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church (DOC) in Carthage.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at the church on Monday.

Burial will be in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be directed to Blessing Hospice or First Christian Church (DOC) in Carthage.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
